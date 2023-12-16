Left Menu

Russia to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024 -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 14:00 IST
Russia to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024 -Ifax
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Russian Federation

Russia plans to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024, Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces has said, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.

Russia gave the United States at least 24 hours notice of such launches and Washington afforded Moscow the same courtesy, Interfax cited Karakayev as telling the Russia's army's official Red Star newspaper.

Russia and the United States possess the world's biggest nuclear arsenals.

