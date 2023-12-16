Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 14:36 IST
2 criminals injured in exchange of fire in Punjab's Mohali
Two notorious criminals were injured following an exchange of fire with Punjab Police in Mohali district on Saturday, said police.

Prince alias Paramveer, a resident of Rajpura, and Karamjit, from Kurukshetra, were involved in several crimes, including car snatching, they said.

Police had prior information that some notorious criminals were roaming around in Mohali, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said.

When a police team tried to intercept a vehicle near Landran Road here, the occupants of the car attempted to flee, police said.

Later, the accused opened fire at police and in retaliatory firing, both the accused suffered bullet injuries in their legs, the SSP said.

The duo was roaming around in a snatched vehicle, police said, adding that two weapons had been recovered from them.

During preliminary questioning, the accused confessed that they were involved in several car snatching incidents and extortion.

They have been admitted to a local hospital, police said.

