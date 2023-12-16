2008-batch RAS officer Yogesh Srivastava appointed as OSD to Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Officer Yogesh Kumar Srivastava was appointed as the officer on special duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday.
Srivastava, a 2008-batch RAS officer, was under awaiting posting orders (APO) status since December 14. Earlier, he was deputy secretary to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi. The department of personnel (DoP) issued an order appointing him as the OSD to the chief minister on Saturday.
The DoP issued another letter to remove four IAS officers from the Chief Minister's Office and put them under APO (awaiting posting orders) status.
Kuldeep Ranka, principal secretary to CM, Gaurav Goyal, secretary to CM, Arti Dogra, secretary to CM, Rajan Vishal, special secretary to CM, were put under APO status.
Sharma was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan on Friday. Three IAS officers were given temporary charge in the CMO.
On Friday, T Ravikanth was given the charge of principal secretary to the chief minister, Anandhi was given the charge of secretary to the CM and Dr Saumya Jha was temporarily appointed as joint secretary to the CM.
