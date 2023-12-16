Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Trilokpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 14:45 IST
Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Trilokpuri
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Saturday, police said. A PCR call was received where the caller informed that his brother was stabbed by Babu, they said.

Police reached LBS Hospital where Trilokpuri resident Tushar was admitted. On inquiry, his brother Sameer (13) stated that Aman and Babu had stabbed his brother in front of their house, a senior police officer said. He called the police and brought his injured brother to LBS hospital. During treatment, the injured was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said, adding that Tushar succumbed during treatment, the officer said. A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station, the officer said. The two accused have been apprehended. They revealed that the reason behind the murder was an old quarrel and further investigation is on, police added.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

