Left Menu

UP: Motorcycle-borne men loot gold, cash from 3 persons returning from wedding

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 16-12-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 15:06 IST
UP: Motorcycle-borne men loot gold, cash from 3 persons returning from wedding
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three motorcycle-borne armed and masked men allegedly looted valuables, including gold ornaments, from a woman and her relatives and left them seriously injured in Bithoor here, police said.

The injured persons have been identified as Neha Singh alias Sudha (35) and Utkarsh Singh Tomar (18), who were attacked with a country-made pistol's butt and a stone late evening on Friday. They were admitted to a private hospital in Kalyanpur.

Additional DCP (west) Akash Patel said that Utkarsh, his aunt Neha Singh, and her daughter Vaishnavi were on the way home in Mandhana, Bithoor after attending a wedding ceremony in Tikra village.

They had hardly crossed Bamihan village, when three armed robbers on a motorcycle hit them from behind, due to which they fell down from the scooty, the ADCP added.

One of the robbers took out his country-made pistol and hit Utkarsh and Neha on their heads and robbed her gold ornaments, including a chain, a pendant, ear rings, a ring and cash of Rs 6,000.

''Six police teams, including a couple of surveillance teams, have been formed to solve the case. A case has been registered against unknown persons under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC,'' Patel told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023