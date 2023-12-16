Left Menu

Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast

They said they saw another flying object fall in the nearby mountains. In late October, drones caused explosions that rocked two other Red Sea towns, which Israel said Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement sent them to strike its territory.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 15:49 IST
Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast
Egyptian air defence shot down a suspected drone off the Red Sea coast near the resort town of Dahab on Egypt's eastern Sinai coast, two security sources said.

The security sources said the drone's origin was unknown. Witnesses in Dahab said they saw an object fall into the water. They said they saw another flying object fall in the nearby mountains.

In late October, drones caused explosions that rocked two other Red Sea towns, which Israel said Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement sent them to strike its territory.

