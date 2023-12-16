Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 15:56 IST
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power in the U.S.-allied Gulf oil producer.
The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed. The emir was admitted to hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem but said that he was in a stable condition.
