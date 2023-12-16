Left Menu

MSC ships to divert transit from Red Sea after attack

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA ships will not transit the Suez Canal eastbound and westbound, after an attack on one of its container ships on Dec. 15, the shipping giant said in a statement. The container ship MSC PALATIUM III was attacked at while transiting the Red Sea under sub charter to Messina Line.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 16:53 IST
MSC ships to divert transit from Red Sea after attack
Representative Image Image Credit: US National Archives

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA ships will not transit the Suez Canal eastbound and westbound, after an attack on one of its container ships on Dec. 15, the shipping giant said in a statement. The container ship MSC PALATIUM III was attacked at while transiting the Red Sea under the charter to Messina Line. No injuries were reported, but the vessel suffered some fire damage and has been taken out of service, the statement added.

Some services will be rerouted to go via the Cape of Good Hope. The company expects the disruption to impact the sailing schedules by several days of vessels booked for Suez transit.

Yemen's Houthis have been attacking vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes in recent weeks and firing drones and missiles at Israel, saying they aim to support the Palestinians as the Islamist group Hamas and Israel wage war in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023