UK shoots down suspected drone targeting commercial shipping in Red Sea

British defence minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday that a navy ship HMS Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea. "HMS Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone which was targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea," Shapps said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed the target."

