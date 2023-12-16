Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Israeli resort of Eilat
Updated: 16-12-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 16:59 IST
A spokesman for Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthis said the group had attacked the Israeli Red Sea resort city of Eilat on Saturday with a swarm of drones.
Iran does not recognise the state of Israel, and spokesman Yahya Sarea referred to Eilat as in "southern occupied Palestine".
