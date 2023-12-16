Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza were holding white flag, official says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-12-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 17:34 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Three Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza by Israeli forces had been holding up a white flag, according to an initial inquiry into the incident, a military official said on Saturday.
The incident happened in an area of intense combat where Hamas militants operate in civilian attire and use deception tactics, the official said. The hostages were fired upon against Israel's rules of engagement, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US insists Israel devise plan to protect civilians in Gaza's south -official
EXCLUSIVE-Israel informs Arab states it wants buffer zone in post-war Gaza - sources
WRAPUP 2-Renewed Gaza fighting stretches into second day after Israel-Hamas truce collapses
VP Harris to sketch out US vision of post-conflict Gaza at COP
WRAPUP 3-Renewed Gaza fighting stretches into second day after Israel-Hamas truce collapses