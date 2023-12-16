Left Menu

High-powered committee formed to review Parliament security: LS Speaker Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 17:59 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday informed members of the House he has formed a ''high-powered committee'' to review various aspects of security in the Parliament complex and formulate an action plan to ensure that the December 13 incident is not repeated.

In a letter to Lok Sabha members, Birla also said the report of the high-level inquiry committee set up by the Union home ministry will ''soon'' be shared with the House.

''In addition, I have also constituted a High Powered Committee which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur,'' he said in the letter.

On December 13 afternoon, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters of yellow smoke.

They were pinned down by the MPs who were in the House during the Zero Hour.

Two more people, including a woman, were held for holding a demonstration outside the Parliament complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

