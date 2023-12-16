21-year-old murder accused commits suicide in Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

A 21-year-old inmate in Bhondsi Jail, arrested last year in a murder case, has committed suicide, police said on Saturday.

His body was found hanging by a bed sheet used as a noose tied to the bathroom's ventilator in a barrack of the jail.

The deceased has been identified as Kanhaiya Lal, a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the a senior police officer, he was arrested in August 2022 for the murder of his roommate Radha Vallabh (26), a native of Mathura, in a PG in Palam Vihar and has been in jail since.

On Saturday morning, Kanhaiya Lal's body was found hanging in the bathroom with the noose tied to the ventilator in barrack No. 6B of Bhondsi Jail around 5 am. The jail warder, who was on night duty, spotted the body of the deceased, and informed the jail authorities. After receiving information on the incident, jail officers immediately inspected the spot and called the police and duty magistrate on the spot. Under the supervision of the duty magistrate, they brought down the body and sent it to the mortuary, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)