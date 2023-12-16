Left Menu

Parliament security breach case: Delhi court sends accused to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mahesh Kumawat, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to police remand for seven days for custodial interrogation after the prosecution alleged that he was involved in the conspiracy for the last two years.Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Kumawat in Delhi polices custody after the public prosecutor told the court that the accused wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands.He was in contact with other accused persons in hatching the conspiracy for the last two years.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mahesh Kumawat, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to police remand for seven days for custodial interrogation after the prosecution alleged that he was involved in the conspiracy for the ''last two years''.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Kumawat in Delhi police's custody after the public prosecutor told the court that the accused ''wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands''.

''He was in contact with other accused persons in hatching the conspiracy for the last two years. He helped the mastermind accused, Lalit Jha, in the destruction of the mobile phone to destroy evidence and to hide the larger conspiracy,'' the prosecutor told the court, adding he was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.

The defence counsel opposed the police application, claiming that Kumawat was arrested without any reason in a violation of his fundamental rights.

During the arguments, the prosecutor told the court that the custody of the accused was required ''to find the actual motive behind the attack and his association with enemy country and terrorist organizations''.

According to Delhi police, Kumawat has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

It was the sixth arrest in the case.

Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with Lalit Jha on Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell. He was being questioned since then, the police said.

He was a member of the now-deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused, they said.

