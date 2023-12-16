CAT seeks Centre's stand on doctor's plea over non-selection for post inAIIMS

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has sought the Centre's stand on a plea by a doctor against his non-selection to the regular faculty post of assistant professor in geriatric medicine in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The tribunal issued notice to the Centre and AIIMS on the plea by Dr Vijay Kumar who claimed his non-selection was arbitrary and liable to be set aside.

''We issue notice to the respondents, returnable on 05.02.2024. Mr VSR Krishna and Mr Pradeep Kumar Sharma, learned counsel accept notice on behalf of their respective respondents,'' said the tribunal in an order dated December 14.

The plea said AIIMS, Delhi, had in 2021 advertised several regular faculty posts in various disciplines, and finding himself eligible, the doctor applied under the OBC category for the post of assistant professor but was not selected. He approached the institute's governing body with his grievance but it was turned down.

The plea stated that on the day the advertisement was issued by AIIMS, the applicant was already working there as assistant professor in geriatric medicine department on contract.

''The applicant who fulfils the eligibility criteria of the post, was called for interview on 9.10.2022. The Standing Selection Committee, however, did not recommend his name for the post of Assistant Professor in Geriatric Medicine under the OBC category. The said post was decided to be kept vacant,'' the plea, filed through lawyer Rajender Yadav, said.

''A bare comparison of the academic qualifications and experiences of the applicant and the person who has been recommended for selection under unreserved category would reveal that there has been a biased and unfair approach in recommending names by the Selection Committee,'' it added.

The plea contended that the decision of the selection committee and the governing body was ''biased'' and ''unfair'', which could be seen from the marks originally recorded by the selection committee after the interview. The petition sought a direction to call for the records of the selection process.

''The biases and malafide in the selection process is also revealed from the fact that the same seven member Selection Committee had recommended the applicant's name to the Faculty post of Assistant Professor in Geriatric Medicine on contractual basis earlier.

''In fact, having gained the experience after working with the AIMS, New Delhi on contractual basis, the Selection Committee ought to have recommended the applicant's name to the regular post of Assistant Professor in Geriatric Medicine. Moreover, while performing his duties of Assistant Professor in Geriatric Medicine on contractual basis, no short-comings have ever been reported / informed or any complaint has ever been made against the applicant,'' the plea said.

