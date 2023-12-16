Left Menu

Man dies after attacked by elephant in TN

A 65-year old man died after he was attacked and injured by an elephant on Saturday at the Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, authorities said.When the captive elephant Wilson was led by its mahout Madappan and cavady Murugan, the sexagenarian Madan also happened to be on the same path.

PTI | Ooty | Updated: 16-12-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 18:38 IST
Man dies after attacked by elephant in TN
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year old man died after he was attacked and injured by an elephant on Saturday at the Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, authorities said.

When the captive elephant 'Wilson' was led by its mahout Madappan and cavady Murugan, the sexagenarian Madan also happened to be on the same path. A mahout is a caretaker and a cavady is an assistant to the caretaker. Though the mahout and cavady warned Madan to move away, he did not pay attention to it and proceeded further. The elephant attacked and pushed him away and he sustained severe injuries. Though he was immediately rushed to a hospital by authorities, doctors pronounced him brought dead. Police have registered a case and are enquiring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023