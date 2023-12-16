Left Menu

Youth Cong activists take out march to house of CM's security staff alleging assault on protesters

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-12-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 19:02 IST
Activists of the Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, on Saturday staged here a protest march to the residence of a policeman in the escort group of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging assault by him and others against its workers who had protested against the CM.

The Youth Congress activists marched towards the residence of Sandeep, who is part of the escort wing of the CM's security detail.

The march was blocked near the residence where the protesters clashed with the police.

The Youth Congress activists overcame the barricade at Pattom inside the city following which the police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The Congress has been alleging that Vijayan's security personnel had attacked the student protesters with a heavy stick and claimed that the CM was taking along with him ''criminals'' in the police force as his bodyguards.

A video in which the security staff of the CM was seen brutally thrashing the protesters with a stick in Alappuzha on Friday went viral.

The Chief Minister today sought to defend his bodyguards and said they acted to ensure that there was no danger to him. However, Vijayan said he didn't see the particular official attacking the KSU activists who had staged a protest in Alappuzha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

