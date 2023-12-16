Left Menu

Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force allegedly shot himself dead using his service weapon inside his cabin at the Jio Centre in BKC on Saturday, a Mumbai Police official said.

The constable took the extreme step when he was alone in the security cabin in the morning hours, the official said, adding that some family issues might be the trigger behind the incident.

As per the preliminary investigation, the constable placed the gun muzzle under his chin and pulled the trigger, he said, adding that the bullet exited from his head. Colleagues of the deceased constable, who was in his late 30s, will be called to record their statements, he said. ''The body of the deceased was shifted to Sion Hospital and his family members have been informed. Based on preliminary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is underway,'' the official added. The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is a prominent upscale commercial hub in Mumbai.

