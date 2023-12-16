Private RTO agent booked for demanding bribe in Navi Mumbai

A case has been registered against a private agent of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding a bribe from an individual who had sought permission to modify a vehicle, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

Accused Kamlesh Singh, from the RTO office at Panvel has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said Madhavi Rajekumbhar, deputy superintendent of police-ACB, Thane, in an official release. Singh allegedly demanded Rs 18,000 from the complainant, who wanted RTO permission to get a vehicle modified. The complainant approached the ACB about the bribe demand by Singh, the release said. Meanwhile, the agent brought down the amount to Rs 16,000 after negotiations with the complainant, the release said. After verifying the complaint and upon confirmation of the bribe demand, the ACB on Friday registered a case against Singh, it said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)