Punjab: Gangster shot in knee by police in Patiala

A notorious criminal was shot in the knee in an encounter with police in Patiala on Saturday evening, an officer said.

Police had a tip-off that Malkit alias Chitta was on his way from Patiala to Sangrur, and dispatched a team to nab him, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said.

When a police team, which was on his heels, asked him to stop near Khera Gujran, Malkit opened fire at them. He fired three shots at police, said the SSP.

Malkit received a gunshot wound in his knee in retaliatory firing and was taken to a local hospital, he said.

Malkit is facing six cases of murder, attempted murder, and several other crimes. He is allegedly linked to the SK Kharod gang, said the SSP.

Police seized his bike, and a .32 bore country-made pistol and six cartridges he was carrying.

The action came hours after a similar operation in Mohali where two notorious criminals were injured in an encounter.

