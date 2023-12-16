Five held for cow slaughter in UP's Saharanpur
- Country:
- India
Five people were arrested on Saturday in connection with a cow slaughter incident in this district, police said.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the Fatehpur police arrested Javed, his father Ayub, his brother Shavez along with Naiem and Afzal in connection with the case registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.
The incident occurred on December 10 on the occasion of a family function hosted by the main accused Javed. The local police have alleged that Javed and other accused slaughtered a cow for the occasion.
Police had earlier arrested three other accused in connection with the same incident.
