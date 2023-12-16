US warns North Korea against nuclear attacks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:12 IST
The United States has warned North Korea that any nuclear attack against the nation or its allies is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime, a joint US-South Korean statement said on Saturday.
"The U.S. side reiterated that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response," the statement said.
The second U.S.-Republic of Korea Nuclear Consultative Group convened in Washington on Friday.
