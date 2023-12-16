Man gets pre-arrest bail in murder case registered in Bhiwandi

A man was given anticipatory bail by a court in Bhiwandi in Thane in a murder case, an official said.

Pranay Gaikar (27) was beaten to death near Akloli Kund on May 23 this year and police had named five persons in the FIR.

Jitendra Gholap was given anticipatory bail by additional sessions judge PM Gupta on furnishing a PR bond of Rs 50,000 and he was asked to report to Ganeshpui police station, where the case is registered, every Monday, the official said.

Gholap's lawyer Sagar Kadam said two others named in the FIR had been released on bail by the Bombay High Court and sought parity for his client.

