Left Menu

CMA CGM pauses all container shipments through the Red Sea

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:35 IST
CMA CGM pauses all container shipments through the Red Sea
  • Country:
  • France

French shipping group CMA CGM said on Saturday it was pausing all container shipments through the Red Sea in the wake of attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

"The situation is further deteriorating and concern of safety is increasing," the Marseille-based group said in a statement.

"As such we have decided to instruct all CMA CGM container ships in the area that are scheduled to pass through the Red Sea to reach safe areas and pause their journey in safe waters with immediate effect until further notice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023