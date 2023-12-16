Left Menu

25-year-old man injured in shelling in Manipur's Churachandpur

PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:43 IST
A 25-year-old man was injured in shelling in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened around 11.35 am at G Songgel in the Sangaikot police station area, they said.

Jamkhomang Baite received pellet injury in his upper limp and back, they said.

He was taken to the Churachandpur district hospital, and was discharged after treatment, officials said.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

