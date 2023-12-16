Left Menu

Police bust gang of thieves, recover 34 mobile phones

Acting on a complaint lodged at Gandhi Chowk police station, separate teams were formed to nab the thieves, who were picked up one after the other during investigation. A case has been registered under section 379 Punishment for theft under the Indian Penal Code IPC and further investigation is underway.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:51 IST
The crime branch of Latur police has busted a gang and recovered 34 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.21 lakh from five members, an official said on Saturday. Acting on a complaint lodged at Gandhi Chowk police station, separate teams were formed to nab the thieves, who were picked up one after the other during investigation. A case has been registered under section 379 (Punishment for theft) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

