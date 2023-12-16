3 children drown in pond in Jharkhand's Godda

Three children drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Godda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Mandro village in Thakur Gagati police station area when they were playing on the edge of the pond, Mahagama's sub-divisional police officer SS Tiwary said.

All of them belonged to the same family, he said.

They suddenly fell into the pond and drowned, he added.

