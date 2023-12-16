Left Menu

UP: Man dies in police custody, probe ordered

Nishad was killed during an argument with the accused at the marriage function, Barma said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:04 IST
UP: Man dies in police custody, probe ordered
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man whose minor son allegedly stabbed a teenager to death during an argument died in police custody while being taken to a police station here, an official said on Saturday.

Suraj Nishad (17) was stabbed at a marriage function in Belwai Madhopur village on Friday night and he succumbed to the injury at a hospital, Sultanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Barma said.

The incident took place in the area under the Akhandnagar police station, he said. The accused fled the spot before police reached and his father was detained. He died while police personnel were taking him to the police station, Barma said. The body has been sent for postmortem examination and the matter is under investigation, the SP said. Nishad was killed during an argument with the accused at the marriage function, Barma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023