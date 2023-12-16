UP: Man dies in police custody, probe ordered

A 45-year-old man whose minor son allegedly stabbed a teenager to death during an argument died in police custody while being taken to a police station here, an official said on Saturday.

Suraj Nishad (17) was stabbed at a marriage function in Belwai Madhopur village on Friday night and he succumbed to the injury at a hospital, Sultanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Barma said.

The incident took place in the area under the Akhandnagar police station, he said. The accused fled the spot before police reached and his father was detained. He died while police personnel were taking him to the police station, Barma said. The body has been sent for postmortem examination and the matter is under investigation, the SP said. Nishad was killed during an argument with the accused at the marriage function, Barma said.

