Left Menu

Ex-Arunachal MLA shot dead by suspected militant

A suspected militant shot dead a former Arunachal Pradesh MLA in a village in Tirap district where he had gone on some personal work on Saturday, officials said.The incident occurred at around 3 PM near Raho village which is close to the Myanmar border.Yumsen Matey, a former Congress legislator, along with three of his followers had gone to the village for some personal work when someone took him towards a jungle on some pretext and fired at him killing him on the spot, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta said.The police launched a search operation for the culprit.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:05 IST
Ex-Arunachal MLA shot dead by suspected militant
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected militant shot dead a former Arunachal Pradesh MLA in a village in Tirap district where he had gone on some personal work on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 PM near Raho village which is close to the Myanmar border.

Yumsen Matey, a former Congress legislator, along with three of his followers had gone to the village for some personal work when someone took him towards a jungle on some pretext and fired at him killing him on the spot, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta said.

The police launched a search operation for the culprit. While the SP declined to comment on the identity of the militant, defence sources hinted at the involvement of the NSCN-KYA in the killing. Matey was elected as an MLA from Khonsa West assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in 2009. He joined the BJP in 2015 and, earlier this year, declared his willingness to contest the assembly polls in 2024.

Before entering politics, he served as district adult education officer in Changlang district. Out of the 239 insurgency-related fatalities in the state since March 2000, 183 have occurred in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023