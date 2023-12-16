Left Menu

Four persons detained for black flag protest against Union minister in Chandrapur

Four persons were detained on Saturday for showing black flags to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Warora tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a police official said.

Puri was in Khejmal village to interact with beneficiaries of various Central government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

The four persons were detained when they showed black flags to the convoy of the Union minister while it was near Asala, some 4 kilometres from Khejmal, the Shegaon(BK) police station official said.

Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh Pardeshi said the process of registering a case against these persons was underway.

''India will be a developed nation by 2047 as it is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is the fifth largest economy in the world at present and will soon be third on the list,'' Puri said.

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development said very few houses were built under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana before 2014, but after that, under the Modi government, 4 crore houses have been constructed as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

More than 6.50 lakh villages have been provided power connections, while 12 crore toilets have been made, he added.

''More than 50 crore citizens have Jan Dhan bank accounts, while 13 crore households are getting clean drinking water,'' Puri said.

OBC Commission president Hansraj Ahir, district guardian minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and other officials were present at the event.

