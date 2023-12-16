Left Menu

On Vijay Diwas, armed forces pay tribute to martyrs in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:46 IST
The Indian armed forces paid tributes to the fallen heroes of the 1971 war on the occasion of Vijay Diwas here on Saturday.

Major General Gaurav Gautam, General Officer Commanding (GoC) Tiger division, laid a wreath at the 'Eternal Flame' in the Balidhan Stambh war memorial here to commemorate Vijay Diwas.

The Balidan Stambh (tower of sacrifice) was built in 2009 to commemorate the war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country on the soils of Jammu and Kashmir in various battles and counter-insurgency operations since Independence.

Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate India's decisive win over Pakistan in 1971 which led to the birth of Bangladesh. On December 16, 1971, Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the then chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of the Pakistan Army located in then East Pakistan, signed the instrument of surrender.

