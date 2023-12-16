West Bengal: Thakur lays foundation stone for river bank protection work in Kalyani

Union MoS for Port Shantanu Thakur on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Hooghly river bank protection work worth Rs 17 crore in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Under the project, anti-erosion work will be carried out along the river in Kalyani block of the district, officials said.

Thakur said the work will be completed in 10 months, and has been undertaken under the Centre's SagarMala project.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port chairman Rathendra Raman and Chakdaha MLA Bankim Ghosh were among those present at the function.

