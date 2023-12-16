Left Menu

Fire breaks out at ITBP camp on Srinagar outskirts

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:59 IST
A fire broke out inside an ITBP camp on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Saturday evening, officials said.

They said the fire broke out in a tin shed inside the camp in the Pantha Chowk area here.

The tin shed was used to store some equipment and clothes, the officials said.

The fire, believed to have started due to an electric short-circuit, quickly engulfed the 100 by 50 feet-long shed and gutted it, they said.

The officials said the fire was brought under control by the personnel of Fire and Emergency Services, police, and ITBP. Many fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

There was no loss of life or injury to anyone, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

