Kishore Datta new Advocate General of West Bengal, to hold post for second time

Senior advocate Kishore Datta was on Saturday appointed West Bengal's Advocate General, the state government said in a notification.

Datta will be holding the position for the second time after having been the state's AG from February 2017 to September 2021.

Datta was appointed as the AG of West Bengal following the resignation of SN Mookherjee in November. Mookherjee had taken over following Dutta's first stint.

He will be the sixth AG of the state under the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, with his four predecessors in the post being Anindya Mitra, Bimal Chatterjee, Jayanta Mitra and Mookherjee.

Datta had resigned from the post in September 2021 citing personal reasons.

