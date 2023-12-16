Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner flees police custody at UP court, constable suspended

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-12-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 22:11 IST
Undertrial prisoner flees police custody at UP court, constable suspended
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner accused in a rape case escaped from police custody on Saturday when he was taken to the district court here for a hearing, police said.

A police constable who escorted him has been suspended for alleged negligence, they added.

Hritik, the accused undertrial, was arrested by Nandgram police in a rape case and sent to Dasna District jail here three months ago, Kavi Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastav said.

Hritik, who was escorted by constable Mukesh to the court on Saturday, escaped from custody on the pretext of using the toilet inside the court premises, Srivastav said.

The police have lodged a case against the constable over alleged negligence and suspended him with immediate effect, the ACP said, adding that efforts are on to arrest Hritik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023