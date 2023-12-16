Left Menu

Rajasthan HC issues notices to state, Centre on drug menace

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 16-12-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 22:18 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Taking suo moto cognizance of the drug menace, the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday issued notices to the central and state governments seeking affidavits detailing existing mechanisms to control the ''unregulated'' production of tablets and syrups containing psychotropic substances.

The court also sought information on any mechanisms in place to regulate the distribution of such tablets and syrups to dealers, distributors, and retail pharmacists.

The matter came up during a bail application hearing on Saturday, when Justice Farjand Ali took note of a commercial quantity of medicinal drugs allegedly seized from the petitioner.

Justice Ali expressed concern over the heavy sale and consumption of tablets, medicinal drugs, and syrups containing psychotropic substances.

The court questioned the unregulated operation of city drugstores and called for the identification of sources involved in illegal distribution.

The court also noted that despite arrests and detention of drugstore employees and owners, constructive investigations leading to the origin of the trade have been lacking.

The Judge posted the matter for hearing on January 22 and directed officials to establish a transparent platform for the upload of prescriptions issued by doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

