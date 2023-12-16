Two Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank - Palestinian health ministry
Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli gunfire in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry. A 20-year-old died of his wounds after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, and a 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm, the health ministry said in a statement.
That brought the total number of Palestinian fatalities reported in the West Bank to 290 since Oct. 7.
