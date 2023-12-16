Left Menu

One held for killing security guard near Noida

Updated: 16-12-2023 23:03 IST
A 25-year-old man, suspected of killing a private security guard, has been arrested after a gunfight with the police near Noida, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested man and his aides are suspects in the killing of the 29-year-old guard Dheeraj Kumar who was allegedly beaten by them on Friday, police said.

Kumar worked as a guard at a group housing society where his brother also works.

The guard was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under Indian Penal Code Section 304 and launched an investigation.

''In pursuance of the probe, name of one accused Yogendra alias Major, a resident of Roja Yakubpur village, was identified. He was arrested after a gunfight with the police on Saturday night,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Suniti said.

''During the gunfight, the police team were fired upon by the accused, prompting a retaliation in which he suffered a gunshot on his leg after which he was caught,'' Suniti said.

An illegal firearm along with some ammunition was seized from his possesion, the officer said.

On the motive of the crime, the police said they are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind it and have upped search for others linked in the case.

The police said upon inquiry, it was found that Yogendra was found to be a history sheeter with around half dozen cases lodged against him in the district.

