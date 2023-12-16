Yemeni Houthis in Oman-mediated talks over 'operations' in Red Sea - Houthi spokesman
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:04 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday the group is engaging in Oman-mediated talks with "international parties" over its ongoing "operations" in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.
Mohamed Abdel-Salam, the spokesman, reiterated that the Houthis will continue to target Israeli vessels or ships heading to Israel until the "aggression and siege" on Gaza end.
The Iranian-backed Houthi movement has been attacking vessels in response to the Gaza war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthi movement
- Mohamed Abdel-Salam
- Gaza
- Yemen
- Houthis
- Israeli
- Israel
- Oman
- Iranian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Schwarzenegger lends support to families of Israeli hostages
Belgian PM says he told Israeli president 'no more civilian killings' as fighting restarted in Gaza
Israeli shells hit southern Lebanon in second day of violence after Israel-Hamas truce ends
Israeli shells hit southern Lebanon in second day of violence after Israel-Hamas truce ends
Israeli military spokesperson says aid trucks entered Gaza on Saturday