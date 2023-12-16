Yemeni Houthis in Oman-mediated talks over 'operations' in Red Sea - Houthi spokesman

A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday the group is engaging in Oman-mediated talks with "international parties" over its ongoing "operations" in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Mohamed Abdel-Salam, the spokesman, reiterated that the Houthis will continue to target Israeli vessels or ships heading to Israel until the "aggression and siege" on Gaza end.

The Iranian-backed Houthi movement has been attacking vessels in response to the Gaza war.

