Left Menu

MP CM attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launch in hometown Ujjain

Slogans such as Mohan Yadav Jindabad were raised.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 17-12-2023 04:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:41 IST
MP CM attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launch in hometown Ujjain
Image Credit: Twitter(@DrMohanYadav51)
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday took part in a function in his home town Ujjain for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which was launched virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Delhi.

On the occasion, Yadav flagged off the ''Modi ki guarantee'' van. Later, he led a road show for 7 km from Dussehra Maidan on his maiden visit to Ujjain after taking charge as the CM on December 13.

Thousands of people thronged both sides of the roads. Slogans such as ''Mohan Yadav Jindabad' were raised. Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently.

The yatra started in other states earlier, and its launch in the five states got delayed due to the model code of conduct in place due to the elections.

Modi also interacted with beneficiaries from various states who have availed of the benefits of various government schemes.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship government schemes by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023