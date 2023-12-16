MP CM attends Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launch in hometown Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday took part in a function in his home town Ujjain for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which was launched virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Delhi.

On the occasion, Yadav flagged off the ''Modi ki guarantee'' van. Later, he led a road show for 7 km from Dussehra Maidan on his maiden visit to Ujjain after taking charge as the CM on December 13.

Thousands of people thronged both sides of the roads. Slogans such as ''Mohan Yadav Jindabad' were raised. Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently.

The yatra started in other states earlier, and its launch in the five states got delayed due to the model code of conduct in place due to the elections.

Modi also interacted with beneficiaries from various states who have availed of the benefits of various government schemes.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship government schemes by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

