PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:49 IST
J-K: Man arrested for sharing sensitive video, hurting religious sentiments
A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community by sharing a sensitive video on a social media platform, a police officer said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Yasir of Samna Mal of Kotranka, the officer said.

He shot a video and posted it on a social media platform hurting the religious sentiments of a community, he said and added that the video had the potential to disturb peace.

Yasir has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to offences to deliberately outrage religious feelings and create enmity between communities as well as the IT Act. The case against him has been registered at the Kandi police station, the officer said.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritpal Singh said maintaining order and peace in society is the priority of police and such acts have no place in society.

Time and again, law enforcement agencies have asked people to adhere to rules and refrain from posting any such sensitive content that can disturb peace and order, he said.

Singh said a zero tolerance policy is there against such unlawful acts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

