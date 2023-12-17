Left Menu

4-yr-old girl raped by teenager in UP village

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 17-12-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 00:06 IST
A teenager allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Krishna Murari said the incident took place when the minor had gone to the fields with her elder brother to graze goats and the latter left her alone for some time.

Meanwhile, a teenaged boy spotted the girl alone and allegedly lured her to a secluded place where he raped her, the CO said.

When villagers reached there on hearing the girl crying, the accused fled the spot, he added.

The accused teenager has been taken into custody based on a police complaint and the matter is being investigated, the CO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

