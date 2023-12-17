Left Menu

Kerala police arrest Assam native for rape of 52-year-old in Kochi

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 00:33 IST
Kerala police arrest Assam native for rape of 52-year-old in Kochi
Kerala police on Saturday arrested an Assam native for allegedly raping a 52-year-old woman and grievously injuring her here four days ago, officials said.

On December 13, the accused Firdous allegedly lured the the woman, a native of Alappuzha district who works as a daily wage labourer at a railway station here, saying he would show her the way to the nearest metro station, the police said.

When they reached an isolated area near a railway overbridge, Firdous allegedly pushed the woman into the bushes and brutally raped her before fleeing the spot, they added.

The locals later found the rape survivor in an injured state and rushed her to a hospital, the police said.

''We had very little information about the accused. After following up on the available information, the woman's statement and thorough enquiry, we were able to zero in on the accused and nab him,'' a police spokesperson said.

Firdous remained in Kochi even after the incident and was nabbed on Saturday, the spokesperson added.

The 32-year-old accused, although a native of Assam, is fluent in Malayalam, the survivor woman had told the police.

The police said a rape case has been lodged against Firdous and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

