Al Jazeera to refer killing of cameraman in Gaza to International Criminal Court

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-12-2023 04:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 01:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Al Jazeera has decided to refer the case of what it called "the assassination" of one of its cameramen in Gaza to the International Criminal Court, the Qatari-based network said in a statement on Saturday.

The cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed by a drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera.

The broadcaster said Israeli drones fired missiles at the school. Reuters could not verify the details of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

