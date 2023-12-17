Left Menu

Ottawa youth charged with 'terrorism' offences for alleged targeting of Jews

Canadian officials charged a youth in Ottawa with "terrorism" offences over alleged targeting of the Jewish community, police said on Saturday, amid warnings of rising antisemitism from the war in the Middle East. The suspect was charged with "facilitation of a terrorist activity by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance" and "knowingly instructing, directly or indirectly, a person to carry out a terrorist activity against Jewish persons," officials said in a statement on Saturday.

Canadian officials charged a youth in Ottawa with "terrorism" offences over alleged targeting of the Jewish community, police said on Saturday, amid warnings of rising antisemitism from the war in the Middle East.

The suspect was charged with "facilitation of a terrorist activity by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance" and "knowingly instructing, directly or indirectly, a person to carry out a terrorist activity against Jewish persons," officials said in a statement on Saturday. The arrest happened on Friday and the operation involved cooperation from multiple Canadian security agencies, according to the statement.

Police said the youth's age prevented further release of information about the suspect or the plot. The Royal Canadian Mounted Policed noted it was seeing a concerning trend of violent extremism and "terrorist use of the internet, including amongst young persons."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned about a marked rise in antisemitism in Canada following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 and Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza that the local health ministry says has killed nearly 19,000. The number of antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes in Toronto, Canada's largest city, spiked significantly since the start of the Gaza conflict, authorities said in November. Officials across the world have also warned about a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia due to the war.

