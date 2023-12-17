Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Senior cardinal convicted in Vatican corruption trial

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the most senior Catholic Church official ever to stand trial before a Vatican criminal court, was convicted on Saturday of embezzlement and fraud and sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail. The Italian prelate's lawyer, Fabio Viglione, told reporters in the courtroom he would appeal, saying his client was innocent. Becciu, who lives in the Vatican, was expected to remain free for the time being.

Israeli hostages killed in Gaza were holding white flag, official says

Three Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza by Israeli forces had been holding up a white flag, a military official said on Saturday, citing an initial inquiry into the incident that has shaken the country. A soldier saw the hostages emerging tens of metres from Israeli forces on Friday in Shejaiya, an area of intense combat in northern Gaza where Hamas militants operate in civilian attire and use deception tactics, the official said.

Australian authorities urge flood-hit residents to higher ground

Australian authorities on Sunday ordered thousands of people in the north of Queensland state to move to higher ground because of the danger of flooding sparked by torrential rain. State authorities said major flooding was underway in some suburbs of Cairns, a tourist hub and a gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, around 1,700 km (1,056 miles) north of capital Brisbane.

Netanyahu hints new negotiations under way to recover Gaza hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm on Saturday that new negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas, after a source said Israel's intelligence chief met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a televised press conference a day after Israeli forces mistakenly killed three of more than 100 hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu called the conflict an existential war that must be fought until victory, despite pressure and costs, and said Gaza would be demilitarized and under Israeli security control.

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drown after shipwreck off Libya -group

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a "tragic" shipwreck off Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on social media platform X on Saturday. The organization quoted survivors‮ ‬as saying the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed the Libyan city of Zwara.

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank - Palestinian health ministry

Three Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed by Israeli gunfire in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry. A 20-year-old died of his wounds after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, the health ministry said in a statement.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal named as successor

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power in the U.S.-allied Gulf oil producer.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed. The emir was admitted to hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem.

Trump repeats 'poisoning the blood' anti-immigrant remark

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, said on Saturday that undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country," repeating language that has previously drawn criticism as xenophobic and echoing of Nazi rhetoric. Trump made the comments during a campaign event in New Hampshire where he railed against the record number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S. border illegally. Trump has promised to crack down on illegal immigration and restrict legal immigration if elected to a second four-year term in office.

Austria backs EU Russia sanctions after Ukraine removes Raiffeisen from blacklist

Austria has given its approval to a 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia after Ukraine removed Raiffeisen Bank International from a blacklist, Ukraine's government website and an EU diplomat said on Saturday. Austria had been pushing to remove the bank from a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war" - which sets out to shame companies doing business in Russia and supporting the war effort by, for instance, paying taxes.

Al Jazeera to refer killing of cameraman in Gaza to war crimes court

Al Jazeera is preparing a legal file to send to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over what it called "the assassination" of one of its cameramen in Gaza, the Qatari-based network said on Saturday. The cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed by a drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Qatar-based broadcaster.

