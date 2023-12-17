Left Menu

Russia says it downs 33 Ukraine-launched drones over Russian regions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 09:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's air defence systems destroyed 33 Ukraine-launched drones over several Russian regions, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

The drones were intercepted or destroyed before they reached their targets over the Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further details.

