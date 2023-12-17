Russia says it downs 33 Ukraine-launched drones over Russian regions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 09:27 IST
Russia's air defence systems destroyed 33 Ukraine-launched drones over several Russian regions, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
The drones were intercepted or destroyed before they reached their targets over the Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further details.
