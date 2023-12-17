Left Menu

Fire damages two mobile phone towers in Thane

Two mobile phone towers caught fire in Mumbra area of Maharashtras Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said.No person was injured in the blaze, Thane Municipal Corporations disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.The fire broke out at 4.12 am at a spot in a chawl row tenements where the two towers were installed, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 09:56 IST
Fire damages two mobile phone towers in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two mobile phone towers caught fire in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire broke out at 4.12 am at a spot in a chawl (row tenements) where the two towers were installed, he said. The towers and their wiring were damaged in the blaze, he said. Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot on receiving the message and put out the fire after more than an hour, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023