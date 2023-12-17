Left Menu

UP man gets 7 years in jail for killing wife

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 17-12-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 14:42 IST
UP man gets 7 years in jail for killing wife
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife, an official said on Sunday.

Gulab Mushar (50) physically assaulted his wife Meera (46) and then strangled her under the influence of alcohol over a family dispute on September 23, 2019, District Prosecuting Officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi said.

The incident took place in Badhaya Gethiyahava village of the district and a charge sheet was filed against the accused under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

District and Sessions Judge Neeraj Kumar found Mushar guilty and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on Saturday, Tripathi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023