Fake medicine factory busted in Delhi, owner held

Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a fake medicine factory in Delhi's Ghulabi Bagh area and arrested its owner, officials said on Sunday.

The fake factory was involved in production of an anti-itching gel, Bentnovate-N, police said, adding the illegal unit was being run in Ghulabi Bagh’s industrial area. A huge quantity of medical equipment and products for manufacturing the gel have been recovered, the officials said adding further investigations were on.

